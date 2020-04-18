Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protesters will call on Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to reopen the economy on Monday in Harrisburg. Wolf signaled he didn’t mind the protest and said Friday, “This is a democracy.”
On Saturday, the health secretary expressed some concern about the demonstrators’ well-being.
“If those people do not practice social distancing, if they don’t stay in their cars if they come out and they’re congregating together in a large crowd, of course with a global pandemic of a respiratory virus like COVID-19, that could facilitate the spread and I would actually worry very much about the health of those people,” Dr. Rachel Levine said.
There were more stay-at-home protests across the country on Saturday.
