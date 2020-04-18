BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) — A long-term care facility in Broomall is getting support from the Pennsylvania National Guard, Delaware County officials say. The Broomall Rehabilitation and Nursing Center will receive assistance from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency for three days.
Officials say a team of 18 nurses and medics will assist the facility because of staff shortages. They’ll work 12-hour shifts for the next three days.
BREAKING: A nursing facility in Broomall has requested support from the Pa. National Guard, Delaware County officials confirm to @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/HYMs6z0uLk
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 18, 2020
“It’s something that we train for all the time, we’re ready, we have the equipment and the experience and I’m pretty sure that is why we were tasked to do this mission,” Major Thomas Wagner said in a statement.
The PEMA team will provide care to non-acute patients at the facility, according to officials.
“We understand the challenges that many long-term care facilities such as the Broomall Rehabilitation and Nursing Center are facing right now and together with the support from the Chester County Health Department, we are doing everything we can to support the staff, patients and their loved ones,” Brian Zidek, the Chairman of the Delaware County Council, said.
