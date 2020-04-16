Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Zoo needs help naming its newest addition. A sloth bear cub was born last December but it just made its public debut last month.
Now the zoo has come up with four names for the cub, whose gender still isn’t known.
The choices are:
- “Keematee,” which means precious
- “Rahi,” which means bringer of spring or traveler
- “Kelani,” a river in Sri Lanka that also means the heavens
- “Kali,” a river in Nepal that means terrific.
Voting runs until next Thursday night. Click here to submit your vote.
