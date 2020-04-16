HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — Some Camden County youngsters who love the game of basketball got a digital surprise they won’t soon forget. It was the surprise of a lifetime for a group of 9-year-olds in Haddonfield.

After their school talent show was canceled, they took their talents online and you’ll never guess just who showed up.

“I really felt like I wouldn’t be able to like do anything related with this and not be able to do my tricks for other people,” 9-year-old Max Gorman said.

Max spent the last two months preparing for his Elizabeth Haddon Elementary School talent show.

But once Gov. Phil Murphy declared a stay-at-home order, the talent show was canceled.

“Their group was the Lizzy Buckets and they were going to do their best basketball moves,” Max’s mother, Katie Gorman, said.

Gorman wasn’t going to let all of the kids’ dedication go to waste.

“Because we have nothing but time on our hands, I reached out to the Globetrotters, saying we’re thinking about getting our kids together via Zoom just to perform since they haven’t been able to do that,” Gorman said.

Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Max and his eight friends gathered on a Zoom conference call to show off their basketball tricks.

And around 9:45, Hammer Harrison and Cheese Chisholm of the Harlem Globetrotters dropped in on the Zoom call to join in on the fun.

Though our current circumstances may leave us stuck in the house, people around the country are still giving others a reason to smile.

“Between the parents and myself, just afterwards it was just really heartwarming and it’s something I’m calling a quarantine silver living,” Gorman said.