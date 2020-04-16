



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey public schools will be closed through the middle of May due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to shutdown schools until May 15 came Thursday after Gov. Murphy reported 4,391 additional coronavirus cases as the statewide total reached 75,317.

“We need to be guided by where the facts on the ground, science, and public health take us,” Murphy said. “That means it will not be safe to reopen our schools for at least another four weeks.”

The death toll continues to rise as another 362 deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 3,518.

“We’ve now lost 3,518 members of our New Jersey family to this virus. Social distancing doesn’t seem so much of an inconvenience if it means that we don’t have to keep mourning so many blessed souls,” Murphy said.

He says New Jersey has lost more residents to the coronavirus than during World War I.

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, there were 8,224 patients hospitalized, with 2,014 in critical condition or in the intensive care unit, and 1,645 ventilators were in use.

Meanwhile, more soldiers from Fort Campbell have deployed to help with coronavirus relief efforts. About 10 soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division’s sustainment brigade deployed this week to New Jersey to help with coordinating and supporting Army logistical efforts in the region, according to a statement from the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

An additional 5.2 million people, including 140,600 New Jerseyans, filed for unemployment last week as layoffs continue to engulf the U.S. economy throughout the health crisis.