Comments
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials have announced they will reopen county parks on Monday. County Commissioner Bob Harvie says he understands as the weather gets nicer, staying inside is more difficult.
But, he says that doesn’t mean you should stop social distancing.
“Reminding you to please be smart about using parks, maintain social distancing from other people who are at the parks, the employees who are going to be there,” Harvie said.
Officials are asking people who live in a neighborhood or have a yard to consider using that first to allow people without to take advantage of the parks safely.
You must log in to post a comment.