SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say a 10-year-old girl and her 37-year-old mother were found dead inside their Springfield home on Wednesday. Springfield police were called to the 100 block of School Lane for a welfare check.
Arriving officers met the homeowner’s relative outside the home and upon entering, the bodies of the woman and the young girl were found lying on the living room floor.
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
The Delaware County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and removed the bodies to determine how they died.
The Springfield School District says they are heartbroken to learn of the passing of one of the 5th grade students at Scenic and her mother.
“As a caring community, our thoughts and support are with their extended family and friends during this tragic time,” the district said in a statement. “Due to the unique situation of the Governor’s Shelter in Place orders, the Springfield School District is working collaboratively with various agencies in an effort to provide support to our scenic staff and students. More details information will be provided to our staff and students as it becomes available.”
An investigation is ongoing.
