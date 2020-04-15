Plymouth Township Police Celebrate World War II Veteran's 100th Birthday With Parade

WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Officials Give COVID-19 Update As Cases Climbs Above 71,000, Death Toll Reaches 3,000
By Matt Petrillo
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police are celebrating the 100th birthday of a World War II veteran  – all while practicing social distancing. A caravan of Plymouth Township police vehicles and other first responders paraded through Dan Paciello’s neighborhood on Wednesday.

Police had their lights flashing and sirens on as Paciello watched safely from inside his home.

Paciello served in the United States Air Force in the 1940s and fought in several battles during World War II.

Plymouth police wanted to thank him for his service to his country.

“We just want to ride by and let him know he’s not forgotten and what he’s done in his life is important to us and we care about him,” Plymouth Township Police Lt. Doug Copesick said. “Hopefully, we can bring a little joy to him on his 100th birthday because he deserves it.”

