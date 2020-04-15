Plymouth Township Police Celebrate World War II Veteran's 100th Birthday With Parade

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police are celebrating the 100th birthday of a World War II veteran – all while practicing social distancing. A caravan of Plymouth Township police vehicles and other first responders paraded through Dan Paciello’s neighborhood on Wednesday.
Police had their lights flashing and sirens on as Paciello watched safely from inside his home.
Paciello served in the United States Air Force in the 1940s and fought in several battles during World War II.
Dan Paciello turns 100 today! 🎁 🎂 The WWII vet will be celebrating his birthday safely from inside his home. But @PlymouthTwpPD is making sure he’s not alone.
Watch @CBSPhilly at noon https://t.co/i0zad3IGZO pic.twitter.com/LLjm5Ii3YX
— Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 15, 2020
Plymouth police wanted to thank him for his service to his country.
“We just want to ride by and let him know he’s not forgotten and what he’s done in his life is important to us and we care about him,” Plymouth Township Police Lt. Doug Copesick said. “Hopefully, we can bring a little joy to him on his 100th birthday because he deserves it.”
You must log in to post a comment.