



GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — A group of local businesses is brewing up something good to help unemployed hospitality workers. As millions of people remain unemployed due to stay-at-home orders across the country, South Jersey breweries are teaming up to help hospitality workers through the coronavirus pandemic.

While businesses continue to adjust to their new way of work, they’re also thinking of their colleagues who aren’t as fortunate to still be employed.

“Business has been OK. It’s obviously not nearly as great as it would be if the taproom was open,” Axe and Arrow Brewing co-owner Krystal Lockman said, “but we have a lot of really strong following of regulars.”

The Glassboro business is one of more than 40 New Jersey breweries joining in to help people without work in the hospitality industry.

Brooklyn’s Other Half Brewing Company created a beer called All Together IPA and part of the funds from the project will go toward unemployed hospitality workers.

“It could be individual folks that you know are in need,” Lockman said. “Whatever you do, they just wanted you to help someone who was in need.”

In about a week, customers will be able to purchase their All Together IPAs.

Even Axe and Arrow is adapting to its new workflow, but Lockman says she’s OK with the slowed businesses — for now — as long as it keeps the risk of contracting COVID-19 down.

“I’d like to be sure that we’re on the downward side of things before they start opening non-essential businesses,” Lockman said.

Axe and Arrow is hoping to raise $4,000 for local restaurant workers who are impacted in Glassboro.