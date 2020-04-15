Comments
BLUE BELL, Pa. (CBS) — The new location of the Montgomery County community testing site will open Thursday at 10 a.m. It will begin seeing patients by appointment only, at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, Whitpain Township.
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected
The federal government is helping pay for the testing supplies and lab work.
The site is expected to remain open until May 30.
Click here for more information on testing sites.
You must log in to post a comment.