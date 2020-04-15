WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Officials Give COVID-19 Update As Cases Climbs Above 71,000, Death Toll Reaches 3,000
By CBS3 Staff
BLUE BELL, Pa. (CBS) — The new location of the Montgomery County community testing site will open Thursday at 10 a.m. It will begin seeing patients by appointment only, at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, Whitpain Township.

The federal government is helping pay for the testing supplies and lab work.

The site is expected to remain open until May 30.

