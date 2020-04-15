



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Gov. John Carney is ordering stricter measures at long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, to fight COVID-19. The update to Delaware’s State of Emergency has been issued to protect residents and workers in nursing facilities.

“Our elderly populations, and especially Delawareans in long-term care facilities, are at very high risk for COVID-19 infection and hospitalization. These stricter measures that we’re issuing today are intended to save lives,” said Carney. “All Delawareans should do their part to protect their neighbors, friends, and family members – especially those who are immunocompromised. We know the weather is getting nicer. But continue to stay at home. Don’t go out in public unnecessarily. You’ll only increase the risk for everyone. We’ll get through this. But we need to keep working together.”

The order requires nursing facilities to ensure they are in full compliance with the Public Health Authority guidance related to the coronavirus, effective immediately.

The facilities are required to check the DPH guidance daily to make sure they are following the most up-to-date guidance.

Carney is also requiring all nursing facilities in Delaware to establish a group of staff assigned to care for known or suspected COVID-19 residents, designate a room, unit or floor of the building as a separate observation area where newly-admitted and re-admitted residents will be kept for 14 days while being monitored for symptoms of COVID-19, and an additional area for residents who have or are suspected of having COVID-19.

Residents who have been admitted at a hospital for COVID-19 are allowed to return to their nursing facility as long as the organization is following approved measures by the DPH and CDC.

The Governor Bacon Health Center is also serving as a non-acute alternate care site for patients who have been discharged from the hospital, have some activities of daily living needs, and are unable to return to homes in the community. The center is a location the state is using to make sure critical care beds are available to those who need them due to COVID-19 infections.