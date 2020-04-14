POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Authorities allege that a husband strangled his wife to death with an extension cord in their Montgomery County home and called police two days later. Sixty-nine-year-old Michael Hatfield, of Pottstown, is charged with first and third-degree murder and possession of an instrument of crime in the death of 71-year-old Mary Hatfield.
The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office alleges that the defendant told them that the couple argued Wednesday night and he used an orange extension cord to strangle her, and he called police Friday.
Court documents don’t list an attorney representing Hatfield; a phone number listed for him rang unanswered Monday.
