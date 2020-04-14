HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) -Some of Pennsylvania’s most populous counties are starting to press Gov. Tom Wolf to allow them to conduct the June 2 primary election entirely by mail amid fears that the coronavirus would pose a threat to poll workers and voters. Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald on Monday said holding in-person election in the midst of the coronavirus crisis would be a “disaster.”
Wolf’s office says the governor is evaluating options to increase the percentage of voters who vote by mail.
Also Monday, the state Supreme Court upheld Wolf’s decision to shutter non-life-sustaining businesses during the pandemic.
There are currently 24,202 coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, including 587 deaths.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
