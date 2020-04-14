



CAMP HILL, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania-based drug store announced plans to expand its drive-thru self-swab coronavirus testing sites Tuesday as part of its partnership with the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Rite Aid says they expect to have drive-up COVID-19 testing locations open at stores in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Michigan, Connecticut and Virginia.

In addition to the current testing site in Philadelphia, the company added a new location in Harrisburg.

The new location will be at the Rite Aid located at 2604 Linglestown Rd. in Harrisburg. It will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and expects to be able to issue 200 tests each day.

“Rite Aid is pleased to build on the success of our pilot site in Philadelphia with a new COVID-19 testing location in Harrisburg. We plan to have additional testing sites at stores across seven states in the coming weeks” said Heyward Donigan, president and CEO of Rite Aid. “Through our partnership with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and with tremendous support from state and local officials, we will significantly expand COVID-19 testing to more than 5,000 tests daily in our country’s key hot spots when fully operational. We are incredibly proud of the outstanding work and commitment of all our Rite Aid associates both in our stores and at the testing sites who are providing an important and critical service to the communities we serve.”

The locations will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists in the store’s parking lot.

Patients must pre-register online and stay inside their vehicle from the time they arrive in the parking lot until the time they leave.

The test will be free for patients who meet the criteria listed by the CDC.

There are currently 24,202 coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, including 587 deaths.

For the latest on the coronavirus, click here.