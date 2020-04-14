



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The log-jam continues for people who are trying to file unemployment claims. But some relief could be on the way.

“I know I’m not alone in this aspect. I’m just really frustrated,” Jere Edmunds said.

Frustration is building as people wait for their unemployment claims to be approved.

Edmunds worked at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and various hotels in Philadelphia and remembers the last day he worked — it was the last day of the Philadelphia Flower Show.

“I knew on the 7th something was up because our whole department, they just said we weren’t needed the next day and that was the last day,” he said.

Pennsylvania labor officials say 1.3 million people filed for first-time unemployment claims within the last month.

While about half have been accepted and processed, many more people are left waiting.

“When you go now and you try to contact someone with the unemployment office, are you able to get anyone on the phone?” CBS3’s Howard Monroe asked.

“No, I’m still not able to get anyone on the phone,” Edmunds said.

His story isn’t unique, Delaware and New Jersey officials are also reporting backlogs.

Wendy Harris is a travel agent in New Jersey and is trying to file.

“I’ve been trying for the last two weeks and it says call back the next business day because all the lines are busy. I tried all the numbers that are on there and still not getting through,” she said.

To help with the backlog, Pennsylvania is adding 100 employees to the unemployment department and asking some retirees to come back to work.

Philadelphia Councilmember Jamie Gauthier is hosting a virtual town hall on Thursday, April 16 at 4:30 p.m. to help answer questions.

“We’re talking about how to access public benefits and we’ll have someone from Benefits Data Trust online with us giving people information, answering their questions and following up to help them get signed up,” Gauthier said.

Also, Pennsylvania and New Jersey both released road maps on what to expect after you file your claim.

Click here, to see New Jersey’s road map.

To see Pennsylvania’s road map, click here.