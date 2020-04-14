Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Fraternal Order of Police is taking steps to help safeguard officers from COVID-19. Starting Tuesday, they are giving out disinfectant for police vehicles.
Sanitizing police cruisers is a concern for many officers.
The FOP is planning to distribute 10,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, starting this week.
The FOP also says it’s waiting for a shipment of 10,000 N95 masks.
