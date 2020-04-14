PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dr. Mark Mikkelsen is the Chief of the Section of Medical Critical Care at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and has been the system’s leader on response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, Dr. Mikkelsen is working on the frontlines to help combat the crisis in Philadelphia.

In an effort to thank the doctor for his efforts, MLB Network’s “Intentional Talk” show featuring Chris Rose and Kevin Millar decided to introduce him to one of his favorite players, former Phillies second baseman Chase Utley.

Rose and Millar opened the show thanking the doctor along with his entire staff for the work that they’re doing in fighting the coronavirus pandemic before the topic turned to baseball. At that point, Dr. Mikkelsen began recounting his memories of being at the Phillies parade in 2008 after the team won the World Series, saying it was a “lifetime experience.”

The guys then asked who his favorite player on that team was and he mentioned that position player wise it was Chase Utley. It was at that point that the guys brought in Utley himself which drew a big smile and a laugh from the doctor.

“This is pretty cool, my boys are going to be unbelievably psyched,” said Dr. Mikkelsen. “Thank you for joining us today and giving us the diversion to think about cool things like baseball sometime soon.”

Utley thanked the doctor for his efforts and the conversation then turned to favorite World Series moments and, of course, Utley’s epic speech at Citizens Bank Park following the parade. Check out the full video above, some good heartwarming content we can all enjoy in the midst of the current crisis.