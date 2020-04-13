PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies announced Monday morning that Nancy Giles, the wife of team Chairman Emeritus Bill Giles, died Sunday night at the age of 88 due to heart failure. The team released a statement on its Twitter account passing along the organization’s sympathies to Bill and the rest of the Giles family.
“Nancy was an incredibly caring and humble woman who had a passion for helping those in need,” said team president Andy MacPhail in a statement. “Her smile would light up a room and she would always make people around her feel special, regardless if she knew you for years or just met you. On behalf of the entire Phillies organization, we extend our deepest sympathy to the Giles family.”
Phillies statement on the passing of Nancy Giles. pic.twitter.com/OOt6f13aPt
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 13, 2020
Giles was instrumental in beginning the organization’s relationship with the Philadelphia chapter of the ALS Association in 1984. Since that partnership began, over $19 million has been raised for ALS research and patient services.
