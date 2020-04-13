TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in New Jersey climbed above 64,000 Monday as more than 2,400 people have now died from COVID-19. Health officials announced 2,734 new COVID-19 cases, raising the statewide total to 64,584 cases in the state.

Officials say 93 more people died from the virus, as the death toll now stands at 2,443.

“To put that in perspective, that is more than the number of New Jerseyans who gave their lives in the combination of the Korean and Vietnam Wars, to give you some sense of the staggering toll of the loss of life,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during a press conference on Monday.

Murphy reiterated that social distancing must continue in the Garden State to flatten the curve.

“We’re already weeks into this and we have many more ahead of us. We simply cannot get complacent. We can’t let our vigilance slip,” Murphy said.

Meanwhile, New Jersey and five other states will work together to reopen their economies once the coronavirus outbreak begins to subside, Murphy said.

Each state will have 3 representatives (economic, health and govt official) to develop a plan for re-opening businesses and schools. "Not there yet" says @GovMurphy but wants to have plans in place once healthcare crisis is in hand. https://t.co/mnfbbdJvfr — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) April 13, 2020

It’s not clear yet when the region would begin to reopen, and Murphy stressed that the public health crisis first has to be under control before the states begin relaxing stay-at-home and other orders.

“The house is still on fire. We still have to put the fire out, but we do have to begin putting in the pieces of the puzzle that we know we’re going to need … to make sure this doesn’t reignite,” Murphy said.

Murphy, a Democrat, announced the regional cooperation effort on a conference call with fellow Democratic Govs. Ned Lamont of Connecticut, John Carney of Delaware, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island.

New Jersey has begun to see signs that social distancing is having a positive effect, but he stressed it’s too early to relax the stay-at-home order he signed on March 21.

A look at other developments:

PRIMARY, TAX DAY, BUDGET

New Jersey lawmakers are set to vote Monday to push the state’s primary election, income tax and state budget deadlines later.

The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate are holding sessions over the phone to vote on a number of bills in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate passed the measures early Monday.

One measure delays the primary from June 2 to July 7, while the state income tax deadline will mirror the federal date of July 15, instead of April 15. The state fiscal year, which was set to end on June 30, will now be Sept. 30 under another bill.

Gov. Phil Murphy, also a Democrat, has said he supports the changes.

