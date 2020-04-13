



NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBS) – A new method to test for COVID-19 that uses saliva has been approved by the FDA. The test, which was developed by researchers at Rutgers University’s RUCDR Infinite Biologics and Spectrum Solutions and Accurate Diagnostic Labs, will allow for broader population screening than the current method of nose and throat swabs.

“Saliva testing will help with the global shortage of swabs for sampling and increase testing of patients, and it will not require health care professionals to be put at risk to collect samples,” Andrew Brooks, chief operating officer and director of technology development at RUCDR, said. “Saliva testing will also be important for people who are in quarantine because they don’t know how long it will be until they are no longer infectious. This will allow health care workers to release themselves from quarantine and safely come back to work.”

The tests are available to the RWJBarnabas Health network. The test will be available starting Wednesday at a drive-thru testing facility at 33 Kilmer Road in Edison, New Jersey.