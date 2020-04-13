



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The makeshift hospital at The Liacouras Center opens Monday for staff only. Later this week, it will start accepting COVID-19 patients.

Officials say, hopefully, they’ll never have to use it but if they do, they’re ready.

The Liacouras Center, which houses concerts and Temple University’s home basketball games, would normally be prepping for its annual May graduation. Instead, 180 beds and medical equipment line the floor in preparation of overflow COVID-19 patients.

The site is called the “COVID Surge Facility.”

Temple offered its main campus to Philadelphia, free of charge, after the owner of a now vacant Hahnemann Hospital wanted to charge the city to use it.

Temple health officials say crews installed a liquid oxygen tank on Friday. Philadelphia ambulances will also be on hand once the site opens.

Temple officials say they have enough personal protective equipment for health care workers, and that more medical supplies on the way.

Medical and nursing staff arriving Monday will be trained and educated.

“All of the medical staff and nursing staff that will be working here are going to be arriving, and we will use the next couple of days to make sure they are all trained, educated and orientated and that we go through all the clinical processes to make sure we haven’t missed anything, although we feel we have been very diligent so far,” said Aria Health President Dr. Sandra Gomberg.

The Liacouras Center will start accepting COVID-19 patients on Thursday.