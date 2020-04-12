CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting in Wilmington, Delaware. The incident happened just after midnight along 11th and Walnut Streets.

Investigators say officers approached a suspicious vehicle that was parked partially on the curb.

Eyewitness News is told one officer fired a shot, striking the 21-year-old male driver of the vehicle.

He’s in stable condition.

A weapon was recovered from the suspect.

The officer was not injured.

