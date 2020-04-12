Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting in Wilmington, Delaware. The incident happened just after midnight along 11th and Walnut Streets.
Investigators say officers approached a suspicious vehicle that was parked partially on the curb.
Eyewitness News is told one officer fired a shot, striking the 21-year-old male driver of the vehicle.
He’s in stable condition.
A weapon was recovered from the suspect.
The officer was not injured.
You must log in to post a comment.