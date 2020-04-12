PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s going to be a warm Easter but the Philadelphia region is in for another gusty afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph Sunday as the region will see a mix of sun and clouds, with the clouds becoming thicken in the second half of the day.

Rain is expect to begin between 10 and 11 p.m. and it will last through all of the overnight hours — expect rain to be heavy at times.

Even with clouds increasing through the day and another afternoon of gusty winds, it will be a warm and overall a pretty nice #Easter Sunday @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/aswfCKnq08 — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) April 12, 2020

Temperature highs for Easter Sunday will be near 70 with lows staying mild in the upper 50s.

Monday is going to be warm and wet, rain will continue to be heavy at times, with widespread 1-2 inches possible and locally higher amounts in the Poconos.

A few embedded thunderstorms are possible in the morning as well, but the greatest risk of storms comes as the cold front passes in the early afternoon.

There is a slight risk for severe weather is issued for Monday as some of the storms could produce locally damaging wind gusts.

A Slight Risk of severe weather has been issued for the region on Monday. Strong winds will be highest threat but localized flooding & a brief spin up tornado are possible too. Another forecast update is coming up soon on @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/fvLxTq9xFj — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) April 12, 2020

Besides the risk of winds from the storms, it will be just an overall extremely windy day with gusts of 50-60 mph possible all day long.

Gusts will likely be even higher near the coast and power outages will be possible.

After the cold front clears later in the day Monday, we will get limited clearing but remain breezy for Tuesday.

A multitude of weak system will pass by the region starting Wednesday through Friday. Each will bring a limited change for a rain shower but none will produce a true washout of a day.

Temperatures Tuesday through Saturday will hover below average in the middle of the upper 50s.