PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot multiple times in a double shooting in North Philadelphia. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on the 2000 block of North 30 Street.
Police say the man was shot multiple times throughout his body.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.
Another man was shot in his right leg and was placed in stable condition at the hospital.
No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.
