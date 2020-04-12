



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many nonprofits are still doing important work in the time of the coronavirus despite that donations are dwindling and funds are drying up. But in Philadelphia, the city is working to get charities some needed relief.

Last month, city officials announced it created a fund to help struggling nonprofits. Those checks are supposed to go out this week. Organizations say the money can’t come soon enough.

“We’re a little concerned about our revenue,” AIDS Fund Executive Director Robb Reichard said.

Reichard is the executive director of AIDS Fund, a Philadelphia nonprofit organization that provides emergency money to those living with HIV/AIDS.

“We continue to be able to provide our services, but we’re able to do that safely and remotely,” Reichard said.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

The group is funded in part by annual events it puts on such as AIDS Walk Philly and its Gay Bingo series held on North Broad Street.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AIDS Fund had to cancel the remainder of its bingo season, losing up to $100,000 in revenue.

“It’s a big hit for us,” Reichard said. “We’re a small nonprofit. That’s over 10% of our annual budget.”

In March, Philadelphia leaders created the PHL COVID-19 Fund to help nonprofits.

It has since generated more than $12 million in donations.

On Thursday, Mayor Jim Kenney said some of that relief is on its way.

“I believe it’s being distributed now, I just saw an email yesterday,” Kenney said Thursday.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS CASES

As organizations anticipate that help, AIDS Fund is turning toward a virtual audience to raise money.

AIDS Fund hosted a bingo on Facebook Live in April, which generated more than $1,000.

“One of the things I love about Philadelphia is how we come together,” Reichard said.

AIDS Fund is expected to continue offering its services through the summer and get its standard events back up and running in the fall.