By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Food distribution for Philadelphia families in need will temporarily close on Monday due to the inclement weather forecast. All the sites will be closed, including those indoors.

Meals and food boxes will be available again on Tuesday.

The regular meal distribution schedule will resume on Thursday.

The warehouse that prep the food boxes will still be open on Monday and volunteers are welcome.

Here is a list of the distribution sites that will reopen on Tuesday.

Food site Address (Zip)
People’s Emergency Center 3750 Lancaster Ave. (19104)
Upper Room Baptist Church 7236 Ogontz Ave. (19138)
Opportunity, Inc. 5900 Lansdowne Ave. (19151)
Christ Church South Philly 229 Moore St. (19148)
Mitchell Elementary School 5500 Kingsessing Ave. (19143)
Resurgence Church 1738 West Atlantic St. (19140)
West Kensington Ministry 2140 N Hancock St. (19122)
Dare 2 Imagine Church 6610 Anderson St. (19119)
Shekinah SDA 531 Chew Ave. (19120)
Association of Former Gang Members 1631 W Susquehanna Ave. (19121)
Keep the Faith Ministries 1906 Harrison St. (19124)
Parkside Association 1719 N. 52nd St. (19131)
Richard and Friends 1916 E Venango St. (19134)
Triumph Baptist Church 1648 W Hunting Park Ave.
Giving Heart Ministries 6506 Elmwood Ave. (19142)
SEAMAAC 1711 S Broad St. (19148)
Overbrook West Neighbors (OWN) 5925 Lancaster Ave. (19151)
Iglesia Cristiana Avivamiento 5500 Tabor Rd. (19120)
Mizpah SDA 4355 Paul St. (19124)
Christian Compassion CDC 6100 Cedar Ave. (19143)
