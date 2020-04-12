PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Easter Sunday services will be conducted differently this year all over the world. The coronavirus has prompted religious leaders to reconsider in-person services, in an effort to keep their parishioners healthy.

Inside the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peters and Paul in Center City, pews will be empty as the mass is streamed online. But church leaders will still be delivering the message of hope this holiday.

Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ — a symbol of hope for many Christians.

Archbishop Nelson Perez says that symbol could not have come at a better time.

Thousands of worshipers are expected to watch the church services online.

Certainly its an Easter weekend unlike anything worshipers who normally pack the Cathedral have seen before.

Even though people cannot gather due to COVID-19, Archbishop Perez is hoping to uplift parishioners during this difficult time and offer some sense of togetherness virtually.

Online services at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul begin at 11 a.m.

You can watch the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul’s Easter Sunday mass live on CBSN Philly.