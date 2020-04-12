PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A North Philadelphia church has canceled its in-person Easter Sunday service due to the expected surge of coronavirus cases in the region. Senior Pastor of Greater Exodus Baptist Church Dr. Herb Lusk announced Sunday his church will only be holding a live-streamed Easter Sunday service after speaking with the Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley.
He also says the church is canceling in-person services until further notice.
“After much prayer and consultation with the City’s Health Commissioner, Dr. Thomas Farley late last night, I have decided that Greater Exodus Baptist Church will only hold a live-streamed Easter service this Sunday, April 12,” Pastor Herb Lusk said. “The church has canceled in-person services until further notice. This decision pains me a great deal that on the most important day in the history of Christianity, the doors of the sanctuary will not be open to the people. I know that due to the pandemic, it’s the right thing to do. Protecting the health and well-being of our community is paramount.”
The in-person service was initially planned to begin at 7:45 a.m.
Worshipers can begin watching online services at 11:30 a.m.
