



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With record unemployment, discussions are ongoing about how and when to reopen the nation’s economy, but some disagreement remains. Pennsylvania state lawmakers return to Harrisburg on Monday and are set to take up a series of bills that would allow some businesses to reopen.

The businesses that would reopen if the bills are passed include auto dealerships, construction jobs and some small businesses.

“I haven’t figured out where I’m going on this,” Republican State Sen. Todd Stephens said.

Stephens represents Montgomery County and is looking into some bills that could reopen certain businesses in Pennsylvania.

“I err on the side of public safety and health,” Stephens said, “but people have to make a living too and we’re going to have to get this economy going at some point. Being No. 1 or 2 on unemployment claims is not where we want to be.”

The bills say those businesses would still have to follow CDC guidelines. Some point out many big box stores, like Target, are still open while mom-and-pop shops that sell some of the same products were forced to close.

Still, many Democrats oppose reopening at this time.

“Have a conversation about how we can get Pennsylvania back to work when it is safe again,” Rep. Matthew Bradford said.

Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Saturday reopening businesses would be premature.

“I understand the legislature’s concern about the economy and desire to stimulate the economy but now is not the time,” Levine said. “It’s the time for people to stay home.”

Some of those bills are expected to be voted on this week.