BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County nonprofit group is preparing 3,000 Easter meals for distribution, despite the coronavirus outbreak. Volunteers from FEAST followed social distancing guidelines to build the care packages Saturday at Saint Robert Bellarmine Church in Warrington.
The meals were distributed this afternoon by curbside pick up to people in Bucks and Montgomery counties.
“We weren’t sure we were going to be able to have our Easter event. We got word from the church that we were allowed to use the church. Everybody’s in masks, everybody’s who’s touching food has gloves,” Executive Director John Clauss said. “We developed a system where we’re going to have had a handsfree, non-contact situation.”
Organizers say requests for meals are up due to the pandemic.
The organization has provided holiday meals to those in need since 2012.
