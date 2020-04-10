



The #XFL has suspended its Day to Day operations effective immediately and all team and league employees have been terminated The statement was read to employees through a conference call by League President Jeffrey Pollack. No questions were taken. Call lasted all of 10 minutes — Konnor Fulk (@KonnorFulk_XFL) April 10, 2020

It appears the XFL is no more. On Friday morning, the league’s president Jeffrey Pollack held a brief conference call, suspending all day-to-day operations and terminating most employees. No further information was provided at that time. It seemed clear, however, that the league would not be returning in 2021.

The XFL played half of its 10-week regular season before stopping play in the face of the rising coronavirus pandemic. That was a month ago. A week later, after most major sports had suspended play, the spring league yielded as well, officially cancelling its season. Soon after, players were informed they were free to sign with NFL or CFL teams.

The eight-team league started off its season promisingly enough, 19 years after its lackluster debut. With some creative rules and more realistic expectations, the XFL seemed like it could become a springboard to the NFL, at least for a few players, while entertaining football fans during the NFL’s offseason.

At the season’s midway point (now its end), the undefeated Houston Roughnecks led the XFL West with as many wins as the rest of their division. The DC Defenders, St. Louis Battlehawks and New York Guardians all sat atop the XFL East at 3-2. It seems clear the Roughnecks were destined to run away with the West, but fans will never know how the three-team tie would pan out in the East.

Former XFL players may surface again when the NFL resumes play. The Roughnecks’ P.J. Walker and Cam Phillips, a dynamic quarterback-receiver combo, should receive some NFL attention.