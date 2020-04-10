



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in a sexual assault and carjacking of a woman in North Philadelphia. Police say the incident happened on the 4200 block of Glendale Street around 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the two men approached a 24-year-old woman at the scene and demanded her car keys at gunpoint.

One of the suspects then walked the victim to an alleyway on the 4300 block of Dungan Street where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Officials say the two men fled when a nearby motion light came on, eventually fleeing in the woman’s vehicle, a white 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan with the Pennsylvania license plate KXR-8345.

Officials describe the first suspect as a black man, between 18 and 20 years old, approximately 5-foot-9. He was wearing a dark hoodie, grey jeans, black sneakers and was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described at a black male, approximately 18 to 20 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6-feet-tall and was wearing dark clothing.

If you have any information on the suspects or the stolen vehicle, you are asked to call 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 215-686-3251.