



The Masters, which would’ve been in full swing this weekend, has been moved to November as part of the recently announced changes to the golf calendar . The governing bodies of the pro golf world — Augusta National, PGA of America, PGA Tour and USGA among them — moved many of the sport’s biggest events, including the U.S. Open, PGA Championship and the FedExCup Playoffs. The new schedule is still a work in progress, but already differs from the original schedule.

Golf, like most spectator sports, remains on hiatus as the country — the world — deals with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While new memories won’t be created this weekend at Augusta National, classic memories can be relived.

CBS Sports is re-airing the final rounds of the 2004 and 2019 Masters on Saturday and Sunday, along with a one-hour special revisiting the 1975 tournament. Jim Nantz will host the special events, along with Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, who will give their first-person insights into two of golf’s most historic events. Mickelson won his first major 16 years ago; Tiger Woods completed his long comeback last year.

The walk down memory lane begins Saturday afternoon with a look back at the 1975 Masters. In this classic battle, Jack Nicklaus shot a Sunday 68 to fend off Johnny Miller and sneak past Tom Weiskopf to win his fifth Masters by one stroke. It was three of golf’s best, playing some of their best golf.

Following “The Masters: 1975” on Saturday will be the final round of the 2004 Masters, where Phil Mickelson edged out Ernie Els to finally make the leap from contender to winner. Looking back at the final putt through Mickelson’s eyes, “it’s almost surreal, because the reality of fulfilling your dreams and the things your remember as a kid. I remember hitting golf balls at a driving range I worked at… in the rain, somebody came over and said, ‘what are you doing?’ And I said ‘this practice session is going to help me win the Masters.'”

From practice sessions in the rain as a kid to sinking a putt on 18 to win, @PhilMickelson was gearing up for his moment at Augusta National his entire life. He shared his memories from 2004 on a video call this week with Jim Nantz.

On Sunday, one year after Woods returned to Masters glory, he and Nantz look back on that final round. In 2019, Woods added an improbable moment to a storied career, beating out Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele to win his 15th major. Making the occasion extra special for Woods was the presence of his kids, who are too young to remember the previous 14. “They’re witnessing their father win a golf tournament in person,” says Woods. “On top of that, it happens to be the Masters, a major, hadn’t won a major in… not in their lifetime. Now for them to see it, feel it, experience it, understand it.”

A year after his iconic win at Augusta, @TigerWoods joined Jim Nantz on a video call to describe how much it meant to him as a father.

As Nantz aptly sums up, “not a dry eye.”

Relive the final rounds of these classic Masters in their entirety this weekend. Here’s the complete schedule:

‘The Masters: 1975’ – Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

2004 Masters Final Round – Saturday, 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. EST

2019 Masters Final Round – Sunday, 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. EST.

The coverage will also be available to stream through CBS All Access and additional content can be found on CBS Sports HQ, CBSSports.com and The First Cut Podcast.