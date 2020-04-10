CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Viral Video Shows Man Dragged Off SEPTA Bus By Police For Not Wearing Face Mask





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was physically removed from a SEPTA bus for not wearing a mask. SEPTA operators now have the right to refuse to transport passengers that do not wear face masks, and this is the first time that we’ve heard of Philadelphia police called in to enforce that rule.

A viewer alerted Eyewitness News to the video that was posted to social media, which has now been seen thousands of times. A rider was physically dragged off a SEPTA bus by police at 11th and Market Streets on Friday.

The bus driver called police because the passenger would not leave the bus.

The passenger was resisting, holding on as tight as he could, and refusing to get off.

It took about three officers to forcibly remove him by holding him by his arms and one leg to drag him outside the vehicle.

Before all of that took place, some sort of official boarded the bus telling everyone without a mask, that they had to exit or that police would physically remove them.

That one man didn’t get off and that’s why he was physically removed. The man was not arrested or cited.

SEPTA’s website states that as they continue to follow CDC guidelines, all customers are urged to wear a face mask or covering while commuting.

During Friday’s press conference, Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy says the bus driver initially asked the man to get off the bus since he wasn’t wearing a mask. The bus driver then pulled over and called police after the man refused to leave.

“Police were not responding to the social distancing complaint, police were responding to the fact the person was asked to leave the bus and refused,” Abernathy said.

Mayor Jim Kenney says he hasn’t seen the video yet but didn’t have a problem with the passenger being removed.

“We’re in strange times and people are reacting in strange ways but I don’t blame the bus driver,” Kenney said.

Police are currently investigating the incident.