DOWNE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A forest fire rages in South Jersey Thursday night. It’s being fueled by high winds in Downe Township, Cumberland County.
The plan is to let the fire burn itself out, according to officials.
There is no word on what started the blaze.
New Jersey Forest Fire Service officials say they expect approximately 1,500 acres will burn by the morning.
However, they say there is no danger to the public and no homes are in jeopardy. No injuries have been reported.
