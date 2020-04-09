



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in Philadelphia has now topped 5,000 as the statewide total stands over 18,000. Nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in Pennsylvania on Thursday, bringing the total to 18,228.

Twenty-nine more people have died from COVID-19 across the state, raising the death toll to 338.

“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”

In Philadelphia, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says they are continuing to see the slowing of COVID-19 cases in the city. Farley reported 494 cases, bringing the citywide total to 5,271.

“The good news is the growth is slowing but we actually cannot assume it will continue that way. The virus may find new populations in the city,” Farley said.

Twenty-six more people in Philadelphia died from the coronavirus, raising the city’s death toll to 104.

Mayor Jim Kenney called it a “sad milestone” hitting 5,000 cases.

“Let this milestone of 5,000 confirmed cases be a reminder that we are not, by any means, out of these woods,” Kenney said.

Over 87,000 patients statewide have tested negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania schools will remain shuttered for the rest of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic that has sickened thousands and caused hundreds of deaths statewide.

The extended shutdown order affects more than 1.7 million students in public and private K-12 schools. It means children will spend the rest of the year learning remotely.

