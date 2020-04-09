Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four residents at Paul’s Run Retirement Community in Philadelphia’s Bustleton section have tested positive for COVID-19. According to an email that went out to family members, all four residents are in the “skilled nursing” unit.
“The residents were tested as soon as symptoms became apparent, and are now quarantined and we are providing symptom care,” Executive Director William R Hines said.
Hines says the staff is in contact with the health department and the CDC, and are taking extra steps to limit the risk of more cases.
If you have any concerns or questions please call 215-934-3046 or email Hines at williamh@paulsrun.org.
