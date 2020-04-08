Coronavirus Latest: Restaurateur Tony Luke's Son Recovering From COVID-19 After Being On Ventilator, Induced Coma

Comments
NEW JERSEY (CBS) – The son of restaurateur “Tony Luke” is out of a South Jersey hospital and beginning his recovery from COVID-19. Michael Lucidonio was admitted to the hospital last month.
NEW JERSEY (CBS) – The son of restaurateur “Tony Luke” is out of a South Jersey hospital and beginning his recovery from COVID-19. Michael Lucidonio was admitted to the hospital last month.
He was placed in an induced coma and spent almost 60 hours on a ventilator.
He says it was the scariest thing he had ever experienced.
He is now home and says he’s looking forward to the day he can give everyone he knows a bear hug.
You must log in to post a comment.