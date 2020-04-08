CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, Local TV, Michael Lucidonio, Philadelphia News, Tony Lukes


NEW JERSEY (CBS) – The son of restaurateur “Tony Luke” is out of a South Jersey hospital and beginning his recovery from COVID-19. Michael Lucidonio was admitted to the hospital last month.

Coronavirus Latest: Restaurateur Tony Luke's Son Recovering From COVID-19 After Being On Ventilator, Induced Coma

Michael Lucidonio

He was placed in an induced coma and spent almost 60 hours on a ventilator.

He says it was the scariest thing he had ever experienced.

He is now home and says he’s looking forward to the day he can give everyone he knows a bear hug.

Comments