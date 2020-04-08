



AVALON, N.J. (CBS) — Shore communities are concerned that a wave of new arrivals with the Passover and Easter holidays could spell trouble. The towns have limited ability to care for potential COVID-19 cases.

For many, a trip to the shore would normally happen this weekend. With Passover and Easter soon in full swing, shore town populations surge.

But not this year and not with government-mandated stay-at-home orders.

Those orders, though, have presented challenges for families with loved ones working on the frontlines, like Dr. Chris Davis.

His wife has some health issues and has been staying at the family’s second home in Avalon for her own safety.

“There was a potential that residents were asked to leave their secondary home and come to their primary home, which I understand because of the risk of spreading the virus,” Davis said. “However, she had been down there for the recommended 14 days so I was hoping she’ll be able to stay down there.”

In a time of mixed signals, Davis has had concerns that police will ask his wife and daughter to leave.

“We don’t want to spread the virus but in situations where people have self-quarantined and they’re in a safe area, it’s gotta be a case-by-case basis,” Davis said.

To clear up any confusion, CBS3 contacted Gov. Phil Murphy’s office. They clarified there has never been an order banning owners of secondary homes from staying there.

However, they did point out, “the governor strongly recommended people not go to their second homes because there is a lack of hospital capacity.”

The chief of police for Avalon sent CBS3 the following in an email.

“The Avalon Police Department is doing everything we can to prepare and plan for this COVID-19 pandemic. We are doing our part as individuals and officers to help stop the spread of this virus. As you may be aware, Avalon has canceled all events and closed beaches and parks in preparation for holiday weekends approaching. Rest assured that we are doing all we can. The safety of everyone is our primary goal.”

As Murphy has repeatedly emphasized the need to flatten the curve, this is no time for fun and games and enjoying a holiday weekend down the shore.