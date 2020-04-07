Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Wilmington police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl. It happened on the 200 block of North Madison Street, around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday.
The victim, Janaija Johnson, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
There is no word on a motive.
So far, no arrests have been made.
If you have any information on this incident, call Wilmington Police Detective Brianna Rodrigues at (302) 576-3971 or submit tips to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.
