PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The most famous landmarks are paying tribute to health care workers and first responders on this World Health Day. The Art Museum and other buildings are lit up in blue.
The cultural institutions on the Parkway are among Philadelphia’s buildings honoring the men and women on the front lines.
The buildings will be lit in blue every Tuesday night for the month of April.
