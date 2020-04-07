Philadelphia Police: Driver Dies After Two Men Open Fire On Him In West Oak Lane

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for two gunmen after a man was shot and killed in the city’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday along the 1800 block of West 65th Avenue.

Police say the victim was driving a GMC pickup truck when two gunmen opened fire. The victim was struck multiple times and crashed the truck.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

So far, no arrests have been made.

