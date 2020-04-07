BREAKING:Third SEPTA Employee Dies From COVID-19, Union Leader Says
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Baseball may be the first major sport to make a comeback. According to several reports, a radical new deal could be in the works.

There are still major hurdles to overcome, but here are the major headlines out of the report.

Games could resume by May or June.

All games would be played at various stadiums in and around Phoenix, Arizona.

But, according to the report, there would be no fans and players would live in relative isolation during the shortened season.

