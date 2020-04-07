Comments (2)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Baseball may be the first major sport to make a comeback. According to several reports, a radical new deal could be in the works.
There are still major hurdles to overcome, but here are the major headlines out of the report.
Games could resume by May or June.
These changes would be wild to watch https://t.co/Epb0oy9a9k pic.twitter.com/pFhVbbvdSN
— Dan Koob (@DanKoob) April 7, 2020
All games would be played at various stadiums in and around Phoenix, Arizona.
But, according to the report, there would be no fans and players would live in relative isolation during the shortened season.
