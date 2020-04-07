LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey town is providing free face masks to all residents. Logan Township in Gloucester County is providing the masks in an effort to help township residents stay safe during the coronavirus crisis.
A #SouthJersey town is taking the step to give out free face masks to all residents in an effort to slow spread of #COVID19 https://t.co/uWhm9SuVUV
— Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) April 7, 2020
The masks — which are not N95 respirators — will be distributed to township residents on April 10, 11, 17 and 18, between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., at the Logan Elementary School, located at 110 School Lane.
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected
The masks will be distributed via a drive-thru process.
Proof of township residency will be required.
Senior citizens or homebound residents who are unable to pick up, should call 856-467-0859
You must log in to post a comment.