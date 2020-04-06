POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle late Sunday night. Officials say the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on Route 100 near Shoemaker Road in Pottstown, around 11:50 p.m.
The preliminary investigation found the Route 100 northbound direction had a green light. The driver of the striking vehicle immediately began first aid and life-saving measures on the victim.
Arriving officers found the pedestrian had died as a result of their injuries.
Investigators say the injuries the pedestrian sustained and the damage to the vehicle coincide with the driver’s statement.
The victim’s name is not being released at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the accident should contact Pottstown Police at 610-970-6570.
You must log in to post a comment.