



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — During the coronavirus outbreak, we’ve heard countless stories of people stepping up, in an effort to help health care workers on the frontlines of the fight. One of those people is a La Salle University graduate.

Trans RJ Lualhati is a materials engineer at Johnson and Johnson and he came up with the idea of using a 3D printer to create face shields for health care workers.

RJ says his sister is a nurse at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital and when she notified him of the shortage she asked what he might be able to do to help.

He then started searching online and came across the Facebook group “Helping Source COVID-19 Medical Supplies” where about 10 to 20,000 differs Facebook users were submitted designs for medical supplies.

“I’m not capitalizing, so it is being able to get those files giving credit where it’s due. Being able to use them, produce them here and get them out to our health care workers,” RJ said.

It all when into motion when he reached out to his mentor and interim chair of La Salle University’s Integrated Science and Technology Department for permission to pick up a 3D printer from campus to make the face shields.

Once he got his hands on the printer, he was able to start making the face shields from his apartment.

Watch the video above for the full interview.