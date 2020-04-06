BREAKING:2 SEPTA Employees Have Died From COVID-19, Union Leader Says
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two SEPTA employees have died from COVID-19, TWU Local 234 President Willie Brown confirmed to Eyewitness News. Brown says the latest employee who passed away from the virus is Phillip Williams, from the Southern Depot.

Brown says there are currently 46 confirmed positive cases within the SEPTA union.

Brown added the union’s count of 46 comes from members who have called and informed them.

They are working on an honor system to keep their records.

SEPTA has confirmed Williams’ death.

