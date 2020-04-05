CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Delaware County news, Local, Local TV, Sinsir Parker

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A 7-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the face by a stray bullet in Chester, Sunday night. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of Swarts Street, just before 9:30 p.m.

The little boy has been identified as Sinsir Parker.

 

Neighbors say they saw a drive-by shooting, involving two cars, unfold around 9:15 p.m. They described hearing about 15 shots ring out.

Police say at least one of those bullets hit Parker in the face. One woman Eyewitness News talked to says she’s familiar with the boy’s parents.

“I’ve seen them with their kids. I’ve seen them be family. Good father, good mother,” the woman said. “There’s no making sense of this, innocent child has nothing to do with it.”

Police found several shell casings scattered all over the street.

That’s where they found the victim unresponsive in the middle of the road. Medics later pronounced Parker dead at the scene.

Police say this is the 14 homicide in Chester, so far this year.

Anyone with information regarding this latest shooting is urged to call police.

CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore contributed to this report. 

