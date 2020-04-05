Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for the suspects who allegedly assaulted a postal employee on a SEPTA platform last week. The alleged attack happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Broad Street Line platform at City Hall.
According to police, surveillance video captured the attack and shows the suspects striking the postal worker as he fell to the ground.
On Saturday, SEPTA Transit Police chief Thomas J. Nestel tweeted a photo of three males officials want to speak with.
He also urged anyone with information to call 215-686-3093.
