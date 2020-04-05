Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 16-year-old is in stable condition after being shot by a pizza store owner during an attempted robbery. This happened along the 5800 block of Torresdale Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.
According to police, the teen was shot one time in the left.
He was taken to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Police say he was arrested at the hospital.
The owner of the pizza shop has a valid permit to carry, according to officials.
You must log in to post a comment.