By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 16-year-old is in stable condition after being shot by a pizza store owner during an attempted robbery. This happened along the 5800 block of Torresdale Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the teen was shot one time in the left.

He was taken to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police say he was arrested at the hospital.

The owner of the pizza shop has a valid permit to carry, according to officials.

